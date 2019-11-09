Hawkers return to footpaths in Thane after civic body’s drive

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:01 IST

On the last day of the demolition drive, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) demolished 241 footpath encroachments, 127 hand carts, 52 stalls and 10 banners. However, hawkers returned in some areas where the drive was conducted on Thursday,.

“This was our concern. The illegal stall owners and hawkers are not deterred by the civic body’s action. How can we expect TMC to keep footpaths free of encroachments? There should be a proper system in place to ensure this is not repeated,” said Rakshita Shetty, 46, resident of Ghodbunder Road.

TMC said it has focussed on areas from where they got a lot of complaints. “We took action going ward by ward so that the entire city, including Diva and Mumbra, are covered,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Some of the areas looked spacious and clutter-free but some were back to Square One.

“Hawkers are back on the footpath, especially at Gaondevi and near the railway station in Thane. The demolition drive seems to be a farce. There appears to be a nexus between the local level officers and hawkers,” said Sanjeev Dutta, activist.

Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “We will continue evicting hawkers and demolishing encroachments. This will be followed up regularly.”