Bombay HC seeks report on 4,000 centres providing free meals to labourers and migrants

mumbai

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 18:48 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the state and district legal services authority to verify the government’s claims that it had started around 4,000 distribution centres to provide meals to over 7 lakh migrant labourers and daily wage earners across the state.

The court was hearing a petition, seeking a stay on two government resolutions dated March 29 and 30, which stated that labourers and migrants who can’t sustain themselves following the lockdown would have to pay Rs 2 and 5 for foodgrains, which was against the Centre’s announcement of free ration for such persons for three months.

On Wednesday, the state government informed a bench of justice A A Sayyed that it can implement the central government’s scheme but there was an apprehension that it would lead to hoarding and black marketing of the free ration. The additional government pleader also informed the HC that the state would implement the scheme after verifying that the beneficiaries were indeed without any means to sustain themselves.

The state’s counsel added that as many migrants and labourers had no means to cook after the lockdown, it had started providing them free meals, three times a day, by setting up 4,000 distribution centres throughout the state. The state added that over 7 lakh people were being benefited through the scheme.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the state and district legal services authority, which has its presence in 350 districts and talukas, to verify the government’s claims and submit a report thereof. The court also directed the state’s food and civil supplies department to file an affidavit detailing the number of foodgrains disbursed and the number of people who benefitted from it. The matter was posted for further hearing on April 15.