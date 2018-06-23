 Heart transported 323 km in 94 minutes from Aurangabad to Mumbai via green corridor | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Heart transported 323 km in 94 minutes from Aurangabad to Mumbai via green corridor

The live heart of a 13-year-old boy, who died in a road accident, was successfully transplanted into a 4-year-old girl.

mumbai Updated: Jun 23, 2018 22:33 IST
Press Trust of India, Thane
The heart reached Fortis hospital at 3:24pm, one hour and thirty-four minutes after it was retrieved at 1:50 pm in Aurangabad on Friday.
The heart reached Fortis hospital at 3:24pm, one hour and thirty-four minutes after it was retrieved at 1:50 pm in Aurangabad on Friday.(AFP File Photo/Representative image)

A live heart was transported from Aurangabad to Mumbai, a distance of 323.5 kilometres, in one hour and thirty-four minutes and was successfully transplanted into a 4-year-old girl.

A statement from Fortis Hospital in suburban Mulund, where the transplant took place, said that the operation was successful and the girl, a resident of Jalna, was under observation.

The hospital statement said that the live heart of a 13-year-old boy, who died in a road accident, was retrieved in Aurangabad’s MGM Hospital on Friday from where it left for Aurangabad Airport at 1:50 pm.

It reached the airport at 1:54 pm covering the 4.8 kilometre distance in 4 minutes thanks to a green corridor set in place there, the hospital said.

A chartered flight brought the heart to Mumbai Airport at 3:05pm from where it was rushed, via a green corridor, to Fortis Hospital, 18 kilometres away, in 19 minutes.

“The heart reached Fortis at 3:24pm, one hour and thirty-four minutes after it was retrieved in Aurangabad. The distance covered stood at 323.5 kilometres,” Fortis officials said on Saturday.

