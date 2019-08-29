Heavy rain to return from Sept 3, play spoiler in Ganpati festivities

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:02 IST

While the city is likely to receive light rain till the weekend, the monsoon is expected to revive from September 3 onwards, playing a spoiler in the Ganpati celebrations that begin on September 2. Owing to negligible rain over the past 15 days, Mumbai has still not surpassed its August average and has so far recorded 555.5mm (94.9%) rain till 5.30pm on Wednesday, against the average for the month at 585.2mm.

The weather bureau said due to lack of weather systems in the Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal, there was a break in active monsoon conditions over the past two weeks. However, during the first week of September, weather models indicated the formation of a low-pressure area (weather system) over northwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move slowly across the central peninsular and finally Gujarat, which will strengthen westerly winds leading to active monsoon conditions for the west coast.

“Mumbai, south Konkan and parts of interior Maharashtra are likely to record an increase in rainfall from September 3,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Wednesday, the city and suburbs witnessed light showers with 0.6mm rain in south Mumbai and traces of rain in the suburbs between 8.30am and 5.30pm. However, the suburbs recorded 6mm over the last 24 hours (between 8.30am on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday) with more overnight rain. South Mumbai recorded 1mm during the same time.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet had predicted increase in rain activity over Mumbai and surrounding areas from Wednesday. “Weather systems that were likely to bring moderate showers are currently not strong enough. We now expect a marginal rise in rainfall from August 30 with light to moderate showers, and few heavy spells during the first week of September,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

On Sunday, Mumbai surpassed its annual average rainfall mark with over a month for the season still to go. From June to Wednesday 5.30pm, Mumbai recorded 2,535.4mm rain, 21mm more than the annual average (2,514mm). A partly cloudy sky has been predicted for Thursday with the possibility of light showers.

