History-sheeter kills man, sleeps near body before surrendering next morning

mumbai

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:54 IST

A 26-year-old history-sheeter walked into the Chembur police station on Thursday morning and confessed to killing a man over a brawl. The deceased is yet to be identified.

Hemant Rai, who lived in a room at RC Road in Shiv Shakti Nagar, allegedly dragged the man to his room after a verbal spat broke out between the two late on Wednesday night. He then killed the man in the early hours of Thursday at his home and slept alongside the dead body before surrendering to the police.

According to the Chembur police, the deceased is yet to be identified as no documents could be found on his person. Rai, in his confession to the police, said that he was walking on the road when he indulged in an argument with the deceased, who appeared to be in his mid twenties, the police said.

“Rai told us that he was in an inebriated condition on Wednesday night when the deceased abused him. A fight broke out between the two after which Rai dragged the man to his room around 2.30am. Rai attacked the man with a knife and slit his throat,” said a police officer privy to the development.

Even as the man bled to death, an inebriated Rai slept beside him. “In the morning Rai went to an alcohol shop, returned to the room where the body was lying and consumed alcohol again. He later walked into the police station and narrated the entire story,” said the officer.

The police, who were shocked at the sequence of events, went to his room to find the man profusely bleeding. He was declared dead before admission. “Rai is a history-sheeter and has cases such as theft and body offences registered against him,” said the officer. “While Rai claims that the incident was the fallout of a spur-of-the-moment brawl, we are investigating if they knew each other in the past. We are making all the efforts to identify deceased,” he added.

Police probe in the area revealed that the deceased was loitering during the wee hours of Thursday and was shooed away by some people. “The deceased may have had a mental illness. It is unclear,” said the officer. The Chembur police has registered a case under the section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder. Rai is currently unemployed and lived alone. His mother lives in Vashi Naka at Chembur.