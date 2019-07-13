Huge tree falls on parked vehicles; wall collapses on 3 houses in Thane

Three vehicles parked near a housing society in Panchpakhadi were damaged after a tree collapsed on them on Friday.

In a separate incident, a part of a common wall fell in a Mumbra slum, damaging three houses.

No injury or casualty was reported in any of the incidents.

According to regional disaster management cell (RDMC), around 200 tree-fall incidents have been reported in Thane since June.

In the first incident, around 5am, the tree fell on three vehicles parked near the compound wall of Central Point Society of Panchpakhadi.

“A car, an autorickshaw and a tempo were damaged after the tree fell on them. We noticed that the tree was a rare species, known as Manilkara hexandra, which could be over 30 to 35 years old,” said an official from the RDMC, Thane.

The locals alerted the RDMC team, who reached the spot immediately and cleared the vehicles covered by the branches of tree.

In another incident, a part of a common wall of three houses of Sitaram-Jairam chawl in Mumbra, collapsed around 10am, damaging the houses around it.

The fire brigade and RDMC team of Thane reached noticed the roofs and walls of the houses were damaged due to the collapse.

“The chawl is illegal,” said an official from RDMC, Thane.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 00:42 IST