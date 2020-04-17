IIT-Gn to survey sewage for virus

mumbai

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:04 IST

In an effort to build an early warning system for Covid-19, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-Gn) has joined a global consortium of 51 premier universities and research institutes to undertake surveillance of sewage water to help determine and quantify excretion of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

On Friday, the group submitted their viewpoint paper to Environmental Science and Technology, a scientific peer-reviewed journal published by the American Chemical Society, underlining the need to survey wastewater for virus RNA during the ongoing pandemic that has affected more than 2 million people across the world.

The aim of wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) is to help policy makers monitor the transmission of Covid-19 within a community. “The critical point here is that while it takes three to 14 days for an individual to exhibit symptoms, its occurrence in wastewater can been seen early and therefore it can be used as a warning sign, especially in densely-populated clusters,” said Manish Kumar, collaborator and assistant professor, department of earth sciences, IIT-Gn.

The COVID-19 WBE Collaborative – a partnership between Sewage Analysis CORe group Europe (SCORE) network and the Global Water Pathogen Project – has laid out a standard protocol to ensure uniformity in data collection and inference.

Recent studies have reported that in 27% to 89% of patients, the infection is accompanied by persistent shedding of virus RNA in stool. “Wastewater has been used in forensics for a long time – to check for the presence of narcotics, for instance. However, Covid-19 is tricky because we don’t know how long the virus survives in water. But it is worth knowing its presence in wastewater because the virus has an incubation period during which it gets excreted in some way,” said Kumar.

Researchers said limited capacity for diagnostic testing coupled with individuals who are asymptomatic and oligo-symptomatic (displaying few symptoms) that go undetected leads to significant uncertainty in the estimated extent of the Covid-19 infection.

Kumar will now seek permission to collect waste water samples from government authorities in Gujarat, and partner with Indian collaborators to extend the scope of the work across India.

Mumbai: An Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and ministry of human resource development initiative has calculated that the gross state domestic product (GSDP) — a monetary measure of the volume of all goods and services produced in a state — lost during the 21-day lockdown in India is Rs 4,86,710 crore or 3.46% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which is the value of all goods and services produced in the country. The income lost by marginal and migrant workers due to the lockdown is almost 0.41 % of the GDP. Consumption expenditure has also fallen, including expenditure on entertainment, food and beverages. Lost consumption expenditure in 21 days of lockdown amounted to 0.56% of the GDP.

In case of a two-month lockdown, the income lost by migrant workers may increase to 3% of the GDP and the GSDP loss could soar to 11% of the GDP. Maharashtra would lose the most in terms of production of goods and services, found the study.