IL&FS probe: MNS announces show of strength for Raj; he calls it off within hours

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) proposed show of strength – a gathering of thousands when its chief Raj Thackeray goes to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to answer queries related to the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group on Thursday – was called off within three hours of being announced.

Around noon, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar announced the plan to support Thackeray. “People are angry with the action and hence would be gathering outside the ED office on Thursday at 10am. Apart from MNS cadres, even leaders and workers of other political parties would be present at the Ballard Pier office,” said Nandgaonkar.

Around 3pm, however, Thackeray asked his workers to honour the summons and not to assemble outside the ED office. In a letter addressed to his workers, Thackeray said: “Since the formation of his party, innumerable cases have been filed against me and party workers. Each time, we have honoured the notices sent by the investigation agencies and court of Law. This time too, we all must honour the summons sent by the ED.”

He urged party workers to maintain peace and harmony. Expressing gratitude for their constant love and care, Thackeray stated: “I would like to firmly state that no party worker should come or assemble near the ED office.”

The summons issued on Sunday prompted angry reactions from MNS workers, who even declared a bandh in Thane. However, Thackeray asked them to withdraw the bandh call, as he did not want to inconvenience common man.

