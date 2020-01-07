IMD: Extreme weather events killed 231 in the state in 2019

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 00:32 IST

Maharashtra recorded 231 deaths due to extreme weather events in 2019, which was the second highest in the country after Bihar (669 deaths), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Of these, 136 people died during floods and heavy rain between July 2 and September 26; 51 people died between March 30 and October 30 after being struck by lightning; and 44 people died between April 2 and June 9.

This was also the highest number of weather-related deaths in four years.

Maharashtra recorded 139 deaths in 2018, 188 deaths in 2017 and 146 deaths in 2016.

“Excess monsoon rainfall led to flooding in several places in the state,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department. “We began giving district-wise lightning warnings for 48 hours since April 2019 and updated every three hours. This will be further enhanced in 2020 to curb such deaths.”

IMD released the data in its statement on Climate of India during 2019, which was the seventh warmest year since 1901.

The IMD, however, said warming in 2019 was substantially lower than 2016, which was the warmest year in India. IMD also highlighted that 2019 witnessed eight cyclones over Indian seas; five in the Arabian Sea and three in the Bay of Bengal. “2019 has been an extreme year in terms of weather and temperature with increased frequency of cyclones, heavy thunderstorm activity during pre-monsoon, heat wave during summer in north and central India, and record cold conditions in north India,” said Mohapatra.

“Increasing temperatures leading to snowballing extreme weather events is indicative of the impacts of climate change, which studies have also shown,” he added.