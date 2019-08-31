In a first, swipe your card, make a donation

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:55 IST

In a first for any mandal, the 54-year-old Andhericha Raja will accept donations through credit and debit cards this year. The organisers of Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti (popularly known as Andhericha Raja) said that over the years, devotees have been requesting them to accept donations through digital transactions.

“We got a card swiping machine as we observed that for many years, people have been facing cash crunch, and the government, too, has been promoting digital transactions,” said Uday Salian, spokesperson for the mandal. He said this will also help them and the devotees monitor their transactions.

However, for the past few years, the mandal has been accepting payments through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) from devotees based out of Mumbai. Last year, the Andhericha Raja collected ₹75 lakh in donations.

Naresh Dahibhavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) – the umbrella organisation of Ganpati mandals in the city – said donations through card payments is the first such initiative by any mandal in the city.

“It is a good initiative, as it will help save time and instant receipts will make it easier for the mandal to know how much donation it has received,” said Dahibhavkar. Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal at King’s Circle, one of the richest mandals in the city, has an option to book pujas online after you make the payment.

Meanwhile, this year, Andhericha Raja has got a US-based designer to dress up the idol for all days of the festival. The idol will sport a crown with 3-kg gold worth ₹1.25 crore, and will also wear a 24-carat gold brooch on the first day of the festival.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 23:55 IST