In Mumbai, women stand with police all night to keep roads safe

It’s 1am on Sunday. Bhakti Patel, 43, a homemaker from Vile Parle’s Mani Bhavan society has just wrapped up her chores at home. She puts on a blue shirt, and white cap and makes her way to a police check point on the western express highway.

In a few minutes, she would help the police catch a teenager riding without a helmet and licence.

Patel and six other women from Vile Parle — lawyers, homemakers, teachers, social workers — have volunteered to stand with the police after midnight to catch violators on the western express highway, a stretch that sees several cases of accidents, drink-driving and rash driving every month.

On Sunday night, HT visited one such check point, near the domestic airport, to catch Patel and other women volunteers in action.

Minutes after she started her patrol, Patel spotted the 16-year-old riding a Honda Activa near the domestic airport junction, with neither helmet nor licence. The teenager spots the check point too, and quickly turns into a narrow lane. But Patel sees him again when he comes back on the highway, this time with a helmet on. She stops him, only to find out he stole the helmet from the lane. The teenager gets an e-challan. Police sub-inspector Arun Bankar, who is on duty that night, takes over from here and issues the e-challan.

Like Patel, 36-year-old Kusum Sawant is also a ‘Parle Police Mitra’ on patrol on Sunday. She stopped a couple on a motorcycle, as the man riding the bike kept his helmet on the handle. When he tried to argue with Sawant, she calmly replied: “People wear helmets when they spot policemen; you removed it. The helmet is for your safety, not for the safety of the bike’s handle.”

The Vile Parle police had started the ‘Parle Police Mitra’, known better in the area as Eagle Brigade, in 2007, to get citizens involved in keeping their localities safe. In the past decade, the programme lost volunteers until it was revived again this February, when Mumbai police stations received two e-challan machines to penalise traffic violators.

Today, 39 volunteers, including eight women, stand with the Vile Parle police at various spots on the western express highway. Their patrol is between 1am and 5am, three nights a week; their aim, however, is not just to catch errant drivers and racers, but also ensure the safety of women travelling in taxis and autos late at night.

But why women volunteers? Police inspector Rajendra Kane explained that there were cases of taxi and auto drivers misbehaving with women passengers on the stretch. “These passengers feel scared or intimidated if their auto or taxi is intercepted by policeman,” said Kane, adding that if such women were in danger, they may not speak up. “But, if a woman stops their vehicle and asks the auto driver to show his licence badge, the passengers may feel safer to speak,” said Kane.

“During every nakabandi, we intercept at least 300 to 400 drivers for offences such as riding without helmets, drink-driving and speeding,” said Patel, who stands vigil for four hours after a long day of preparing meals and taking care of her 82-year-old mother-in-law. Despite staying up till 5am, Patel starts her day at 6.30am. What drives her is the satisfaction she gets from helping the police guard her locality. “We are a close-knit neighbourhood, and we do this to ensure safety of residents, especially women. If these nakabandis can save even one life a night, we consider the long hours and hard work have paid off,” she said. Patel’s brother, son and husband are also volunteers.

The police said women’s efforts have helped immensely. Kane said that in the past month alone, the women volunteers helped stop 700 autorickshaws and taxis, of which 400 were seized for violations such as driving without licences or not having valid papers.

The women are mostly accompanied by three police sub inspectors, a police inspector on night duty and four constables to help them intercept drivers. The women of Vile Parle also make sure that drivers of commercial, tourist vehicles do not park haphazardly near the airport blocking traffic. “Drivers who come to pick up passengers wait for them on the highway to save parking charges of the airport, blocking the highway traffic,” said Sawant. .

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 00:41 IST