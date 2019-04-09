In one year, Mumbai sees 3 lakh new vehicles added to its roads

Nearly three lakh vehicles were added to city roads in the past year, raising the total number of registered vehicles in Mumbai to 36 lakh. Compared to last year, 14,010 more vehicles were on the roads, which means the city witnessed vehicle growth of 4.9%.

According to data sourced from regional transport offices (RTOs), 2,98,915 vehicles registered at the four RTOs in Mumbai in the financial year of 2018-19. The highest number of registrations – 82,826 vehicles – was at Wadala RTO, which covers the eastern suburbs, followed by Borivali RTO, which has jurisdiction over the area between Goregaon and Dahisar, at 77,330 vehicles.

Tardeo RTO, which has jurisdiction over the entire island City, ranked third in vehicle registration with 74, 544 new vehicles. Andheri RTO, which covers the area between Bandra to Jogeshwari, saw the fewest new registrations in the city at 64,025 new vehicles.

RTO officials said these figures are more accurately representative of vehicle growth since previously, most commercial vehicles were registered outside Mumbai even while they plied in the city. Since octroi was scrapped and Goods and Services Tax (GST) was imposed, commercial vehicles are also registered in the city now.

Though the actual number is unavailable, RTO officers said most of the vehicles registered in 2018-19 are two-wheelers, followed by four-wheelers. Vehicle growth in the city was calculated at 4.9%, which is significantly less than the 21.61% vehicle growth that Mumbai witnessed in 2016-17.

Experts said the rapid vehicle growth in the city reflected the lacunae in public transport systems and focus on car-centric infrastructure. “The exponential growth of vehicles suggest that the city has poor public transport and last mile connectivity,” said transport planner Vivek Pai, who is also a member of the Mumbai Mobility Forum. “Either people have so much money to burn or there is so much required that they do not have a choice,” he said.

In recent times, more than 2 lakh vehicles have been registered annually in the city, adding to the Mumbai’s already-congested road network of 2,000 kilometres. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, which used to boast of a commuter strength of 43.7 lakh in 2009-10, now has a daily ridership of 30 lakh commuters.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 00:00 IST