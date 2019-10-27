Indicators go blank at Thane station for an hour

mumbai

Commuters at Thane railway station started at blank indicators on Friday night. The evening rush turned chaotic as people had no information on trains coming.

The glitch continued for an hour.

Railway officials said the electronic devices stopped working because of a technical default.

“After complaints, railway officials informed the technical team who repaired it,” said a senior official from Thane railway station.

The station sees around 10 lakh footfalls every day.

“The commuters travelling to Kalyan, Badlapur, Ambernath and Kasara were confused on which platforms trains would come. Crowd gathered between platform number 1 and 2,” said Bhushan Nawhate, 34, who travels from Thane to Kalyan daily.

“Many commuters enter from the main exit near platform number 2 on the west side. Moreover, commuters were inconvenienced as they were returning after their Diwali shopping. The blank indicators added to the rush-hour chaos,” said Trisha Dave, 32, a regular commuter, who daily travels from Dombivli to Thane.

