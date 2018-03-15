IndiGo and GoAir cancel 42 flights; Mumbai less affected

Indigo and GoAir cancelled 42 flights on Wednesday, the second day after the country’s aviation regulator banned Airbus A320neo aircraft with faulty engines. While Indigo cancelled 36 flights, GoAir called off six.

While the number of cancellations were fewer than Tuesday, GoAir announced cancellation of 18 flights between March 15 and 24. Though the airlines said they were helping passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed, questions were raised about why Indigo gave ‘bad weather’ as reason for the problem.

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded 11 aircraft (8 from Indigo and 3 from GoAir). As per Indigo’s website, passengers at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and other centres were affected. While most of the flight-affected fliers were from Delhi, Mumbai saw cancellation of four flights. None of the GoAir flights affected Mumbai airport. As per GoAir flight cancellation, Cochin, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad centers wee the most affected.

According to aviation experts, the decision to ground aircraft with faulty engines was sudden and has caused chaos at the airports. “The regulator announced the decision on Monday evening, after which the two airlines had to call off the flights in operation. At least a day’s time to set up the network would have made the situation better, thus inconveniencing passengers to the minium,” said an expert.

Indigo said their schedule has been revised to account for the grounded aircraft and the passengers have been informed. GoAir said they are making all possible arrangements to minimise the impact on fliers.