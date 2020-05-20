e-paper
IndiGo operates two evacuation flights for stranded Vietnam nationals

mumbai Updated: May 20, 2020 17:07 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
IndiGo, which has been roped in to fly stranded passengers from India to Vietnam, operated two special flights today (Wednesday).

The flight 6E9103 from Bengaluru and Pune to Delhi transferred total 103 passengers while the flight 6E9102 from Gaya-Delhi transferred 99 passengers to Delhi, for their return flight to Vietnam. The charter flight was initiated by the Vietnam Embassy. After the passengers reached Delhi that Vietnam embassy arranged for a chartered flight to Vietnam. Indigo operated the two domestic flights. The third was by a Vietnamese charter operator.

The operations helped evacuate 99 Vietnamese citizens from Gaya, 23 from Bengaluru, and 80 from Pune, to Delhi. It was from the country capital, where they were flown to Vietnam. The flights also transported about 900kgs of Cargo.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo said, “Our flights aided in the transfer of 202 Vietnamese citizens from Bangalore, Pune and Gaya to Delhi to board their return flight to Vietnam. We would like to extend our gratitude to the government for allowing IndiGo to operate these repatriation flights, which contributed to the safe return of stranded Vietnam Nationals to their homes. We will continue to contribute to the country in every way possible in these trying times”.

This is the second time that the low-cost carrier operated repatriation flights during this pandemic. Many of the repatriation flights are being operated by the national carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express.

Earlier on May 8, IndiGo flew two special flights for Kenyan nationals in India. The-Delhi Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight transferred 114 passengers while the Chennai-Bangalore- Hyderabad-Mumbai operation transferred 83 passengers. After being shifted to Mumbai, all of them were flown to Nairobi.

