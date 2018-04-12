Indrani Mukerjea discharged from Mumbai hospital ‘completely cured’

After six days of hospitalisation to treat a drug overdose, Indrani Mukerjea, one of the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was discharged from Sir JJ Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Although doctors from the hospital tried to ask Mukerjea about the reasons for the overdose, they failed to get a response.

“Her blood pressure was normal and pneumonia and fever were completely cured by Wednesday morning. Thus, we decided to discharge the patient and by 1pm she was able to walk out of the hospital without any assistance,” said doctors from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Friday, in a state of drowsiness and unable to respond to voice commands.

Initial diagnosis of Mukerjea had pointed to possibilities of a drug overdose which was confirmed after her urine reports showed elevated levels of benzodiazepine. The drug is used for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia.

“Our doctors tried to probe the reasons behind the overdose but as doctors, we can’t force a patient for case history. Her gastric lavage samples have still not come from Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, Kalina. We will forward the samples to the jail authorities,” said a senior doctor.

Mukerjea had developed fever and pneumonia along with ischemic changes in the brain, which restricts the blood supply to tissues, causing a shortage of oxygen that is needed to keep tissues alive.

Doctors had suggested it could be one of the effects of the drug overdose.

However, by Wednesday her brain activity was normal and she was well-oriented.

Indrani was rushed to Sir JJ Hospital in October 2015 with an overdose of a similar drug which was present 10 times the normal levels in her blood.