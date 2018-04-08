Indrani Mukerjea may have overdosed on medicines, say doctors

Indrani Mukerjea, 46, who is undergoing trial for charges of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, possibly overdosed on her medicines, said doctors from JJ Hospital, Byculla, where she has been admitted since April 6.

She was brought to the hospital in a semi-conscious state at 11.30pm on Friday after she felt drowsy in jail. Although she has gained consciousness, she has a fever and pneumonia for which, she is being treated, said doctors from the hospital.

“Her X-ray and CT scan reports have confirmed that she has developed aspiration pneumonia , possibly aspirated her own saliva in her lungs” said Dr SD Nanandkar, dean of JJ Hospital.

Her blood, urine and stomach wash samples have been sent to the directorate of forensic science laboratory, Kalina to check for drug overdose or poisoning. The test results are likely to reach the hospital on Monday.

Even as doctors suspect drug overdose, It is unclear how she could have accessed so many pills at one go. After an episode of drug overdose of antidepressant Benzodiazepine on October 2, 2015 doctors had instructed jail authorities to give her medicines under strict supervision. At present, she is on medication for hypertension, depression and antiplatelet medicines.

“In her case, jail guard puts the drug in her mouth and gives her water. She is given medicines every morning after breakfast,” said Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicines at JJ Hospital, who has been treating her since the last three years.

“I won’t be in a position to comment on how she could have overdosed, that is for the police to investigate,” he said.

Her CT and MRI scan reports, too, have hinted at drug overdose.

“The reports confirmed that there is no haemorrhage. The small problem, which she has got in the cerebral area (higher part of the brain) is exactly what we found in October 2015, when she was also admitted to JJ for drug overdose,” Dr Shaikh said.

Meanwhile, sources from Byculla Jail said that they are likely to order a probe after they get the reports from the hospital.