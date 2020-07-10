Inflated bills: Adani offers 3 EMIs for power bill payment

mumbai

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) consumers can now pay their bills in three interest-free instalments, the company said in a press statement released on Thursday. The facility can be availed by consumers who pay their EMIs before due date, AEML said.

As per directives issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), consumers who have received electricity bills more than double the average between March-May, have to be given the option of paying their bills in three EMIs.

Kandarp Patel, managing director and chief executive officer of AEML, said, “To support our esteemed consumers in the current situation of pandemic, we are happy to announce three interest free instalments to all our consumers paying their bills within the due date.”

In an earlier press interaction this week, Patel had said that around 6.7 lakh consumers are yet to pay their bills and the company has an overdue of ₹750 crore.