Inspired by AAP, MVA govt set to headline flagship schemes

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:45 IST

Taking a cue from the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is looking at headlining flagship schemes and projects in certain core sectors to showcase goal-oriented performance.

The coalition government is looking at agriculture, employment, health and education in rural and semi-urban areas as its core areas of focus.

The MVA government’s maiden budget in the state legislature outlined or indicated three such schemes that mandarins in the state secretariat say will become flagship projects of this government. These include the Maharashtra Youth Apprentice Scheme of the skill development department that offers a stipend and training to youngsters; and two schemes from the education and health department aimed at modernising and upscaling public schooling and health care.

A senior bureaucrat told HT that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was impressed by the Kejriwal government’s success in revamping public schools, setting up Mohalla Clinics, reducing power bills, and was keen that MVA government also focuses on such projects.

“Besides farmers, who are a core constituency for this government, we are looking at a welfare-oriented approach as opposed to just the infrastructure-focused growth model of the previous BJP-led government. The apprentice scheme for youngsters as well as schemes to revamp and upgrade a section of public schools and primary health care centres with external aid will be among the main flagship programmes of the state,” he said. For farmers, under their loan waiver scheme, this government has budgeted ₹22,000 crore so far and another ₹15,000 crore is on the cards. State finance minister Ajit Pawar, in his budget speech on Friday, had mentioned the state’s plan to create 1,500 ideal schools within the existing public school ecosystem by upgrading infrastructure – laboratories, internet connectivity, smart classrooms – and teaching standards. The government has sought external funding for this project estimated to cost ₹5,000 crore over the next five years, from the Asia Development.

Public health minister Rajesh Tope told HT that the state was keen to decongest tertiary care and wanted to focus more on primary and secondary health care centres and facilities. “With just nominal government funding, it is not possible for us to show any real impact. If we can access loans, we have a chance to revamp primary health care centres, sub-centers where all basic diagnostics and treatment facilities are available, and people don’t have to rush to district hospitals or cities,” Tope said, admitting that the Kejriwal model of governance and electoral success had been an eye-opener.

The government’s Maharashtra Apprentice Scheme, also announced in the budget on Friday, is being projected as a means of meeting the three coalition parties’ pre-poll election promise to create employment. “The students will be provided a stipend of up to ₹5,000 per month from the government and ₹4,000 from a private firm for on-job training, ranging from six months to two years,” said skills development minister Nawab Malik.

Political analyst Surendra Jondhale, however, pointed out it would be more challenging given the size of Maharashtra. “Kejriwal’s success in a city-state like Delhi cannot be replicated so easily for a state like Maharashtra. These schemes should be drafted in consultation with experts, civil society, and after doing some groundwork otherwise, they will be non-starters,” he said.