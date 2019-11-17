e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Iqbal Mirchi case: ED opposes bail plea of 3 accused

mumbai Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:00 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustantimes
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed the bail plea of three accused in the ongoing probe against real estate dealings by Dawood Ibrahim aide, the late Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court was hearing the bail application by city-based businessman Ranjeet Bindra; British national Haroun Yusuf; and businessman Humayun Merchant.

The defence lawyer, Abad Ponda, had challenged the basis of the allegations, stating that there was no scheduled offence registered against Mirchi prior to 1990, while the dealings in question took place in 1986. Hence, the dealings were not from proceeds of criminal activity, Ponda had argued. Scheduled offences under the PMLA include cases pertaining to narcotics, arms and explosives, among others. Advocate Sujay Kantawala, representing Merchant, had argued that section 19 of the PMLA, which authorises arrests by officers, was not followed.

Opposing their pleas, ED’s counsel Hiten Venegaokar on Saturday argued that the property was acquired in three phases in 1986, 1999 and 2005 and the money used to purchase them was the proceeds of criminal activity. Venegaonkar will continue his arguments on Monday.

Arguments for the fourth accused, Rinku Deshpande, who has also moved for bail, are pending. The agency is currently investigating three properties — Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion — that Mirchi had purchased in 1986 from Mohammad Yusuf Trust. According to the agency, payments related to the dealings were routed to Dawood’s D-Company in Dubai.

top news
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News