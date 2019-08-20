Irishman booked for harassing Khar woman, sharing her nude photos

mumbai

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 00:25 IST

An Irish national was booked by the Khar police for allegedly circulating nude photos of a 21-year-old woman because she refused to have sex with him.

According to the Khar police, the 22-year-old accused is a native of Dublin, and had come to Mumbai in 2017.

While in Mumbai, the Irish man started using an online dating application to meet women in his neighbourhood, and eventually met the complainant, who was 19 years old at the time. The two exchanged phone numbers and started chatting. Later, the accused asked the woman to send him nude photos of her.

The complainant told the police she had never met the foreign national, but sent her photos to him. She said the accused had promised her that he would delete the images soon.

The accused left for Dublin and returned to Mumbai this year. He contacted the complainant and told her he still had her photos.

The complainant asked him to delete the photos and informed him that she is in a serious relationship now. However, the accused said he wanted to have sex with her and threatened to leak the photos if she refused.

When the complainant blocked him on the messaging app, he sent the photos to her boyfriend. The complainant then warned the accused that she would file a police complaint.

Undeterred, the accused circulated the images to another friend of the complainant, following which the woman approached the police.

On August 10 a first information report (FIR) was registered at Khar police station under section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 67 A (transmitting obscene material) of Information Technology Act. “We are taking all possible measures to arrest him,” said a police officer.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 00:25 IST