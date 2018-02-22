IRS officer held after running over 40-year-old, injuring 55-year-old in Mumbai

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was arrested by the Mankhurd police for driving rashly, killing a 40-year-old and injuring a 55-year-old on Tuesday in Mankhurd. The arrested accused was produced in court and released on bail.

The accused has been identified as Shaktivel Raju, 43, who is an additional commissioner of the customs department.

The incident took place at 5.30 am near Galli number 9, A-ward at MohitePatil Nagar, Mankhurd when Raju was driving back to his residence in Belapur. He has claimed that he had gone to Mumbai to visit his relatives.

The car ran over Pandurang Kokare, 40, who is an aut-rickshaw driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Another person, Ashok Bhandhari, 55, was injured and admitted to the Rajawadi hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

“We were informed of the incident by locals. When we reached the spot, the accused showed us his identity card and said he is an IRS officer. He claimed that he was sleepy and so did not spot the two men on the road,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Mankhurd police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sanjay Vernekar, Senior Police Inspector, Mankhurd police station, said, “We conducted a medical test on Raju, and have also sent his blood sample for testing to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol.”