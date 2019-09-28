Join insect safari at Belapur on Sunday

mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 00:48 IST

The receding monsoon has left behind insects and moths that are not seen during any other time.

Environmentalist V Subhalaxmi, also known as ‘the bug-lady’, and entomologist Isaac Kehimkar will organise an insect safari at Green Valley Park, CBD, Belapur on September 29.

At the onset of monsoon, a stream starts to flow in the Green Valley Park and a variety of insects are found on the banks. Participants might be able to spot insects such as cicadas, praying mantis, grasshoppers, beetles, wasps and bees.

They can also spot caterpillars, bugs and ants.

Subhalaxmi said, “With the monsoon receding, most insects have completed their growth cycle and are now fully grown. They are seen in large numbers and the extended monsoon is also an advantage.”

Kehimkar said plants and insects are dependent on each other.

“This year’s extended monsoon has disturbed the schedule for some insects while proved to be good for others. The plants and insects that need less water after monsoon might not be seen this year,” said Kehimkar.

Belapur valley, which extends towards Kharghar hills and Parsik hills, is rich in flora and fauna. “Despite being in the heart of the city, it is still a forest area and well preserved,” said Kehimkar.

Different variety of crabs and other water insects are easily seen during rain. Also, a plant from the Aram Italicum family is only seen at Belapur hills during monsoon. The plant has needle-like leaves and could be easily spotted among other plants.

Many children have registered for the trail. “It is good to see children interested in the insect world. They love to explore vivid colours, different varieties of insects and keep asking questions — this is a good sign.”

Prateek Deo, 47, who got his four-year son Nivan registered, said, “My son is interested in insects. Green Valley Park is lush green during monsoon. He would get to learn many things.”

