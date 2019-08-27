Kalyan station heads towards overhaul to segregate trains

mumbai

In a move aimed to segregate local and outstation trains and have dedicated tracks for the same, the Central Railway (CR) is set to undertake major developmental changes at Kalyan railway station at a cost of ₹961 crore. The project, which will involve the remodelling of the Kalyan yard, will include construction of four suburban railway tracks and six outstation train tracks.

The remodelling of the Kalyan yard is a part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A.

The project will be undertaken by the CR in phases.

Apart from undertaking construction work inside the railway station, the CR will also construct a rail flyover on the south-east side of the railway station along with a road overbridge (RoB) that will be built near Patripool bridge.

“The design of the remodelling has been finalised and approved. Apart from the laying of new tracks, a new rail flyover and RoB have to be constructed. Other works will also be undertaken in order to segregate the local and outstation train traffic,” said a senior CR official.

Kalyan station is one of the CR’s busiest junctions. It caters to at least 760 trains, both outstation and local, every day. With cross overs and limited tracks, there are times when overlapping of train services leading to delays in operation of trains during peak hours.

The remodelling is expected improve the punctuality of trains by facilitating smoother vehicle movements on the crowded route as local trains will not have to wait for outstation trains to clear the tracks.

MUTP 3A is a bouquet of 12 rail projects that could cost an estimated ₹33,690 crore.

It aims to upgrade and expand Mumbai’s suburban rail network over the next five years. The Union cabinet had approved the MUTP 3A project in March.

MUTP-3A will be jointly funded by Maharashtra government and Indian Railways.

