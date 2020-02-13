Keep playing games, time will pass: Shiv Sena hits back at BJP Maharashtra chief’s ‘mid-term poll’ comment

mumbai

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:40 IST

A week after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Chandrakant Patil said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government will not last for five years, the Shiv Sena on Thursday hit back at its former ally and accused it of “plotting and threatening” to overthrow the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Taking on Patil for “foretelling” that there would be mid-term polls in Maharashtra by December, the Sena said that such “threats” should be taken seriously. The editorial in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, however, also said that the MVA government has the majority in the state and will complete its term.

It also added that the BJP should behave like the Opposition and not show its desperation for power. “This game is entertaining. Keep playing, Dada [Chandrakant Patil]. Time will pass,” it quipped.

The Sena also said that its former ally has to learn to accept defeat, but the BJP in Maharashtra has not accepted it yet and that the party could try all possible means to destabilise the state government in order to achieve its goal of returning to power.

“The BJP cannot accept the newly-formed government in Maharashtra. We can understand their anguish or despair, but they have decided to disrupt the functioning of the government and they are trying to promote anarchy in the state. They are plotting to create differences between the allies to ensure that the government falls. BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil has threatened to ensure that there is a BJP government in the state by December,” the editorial said.

Taking a jibe at the current leadership, the editorial also said that the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is different from the party which was under the leadership of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It added that Patil would not make such a statement unless he had the backing of senior leadership of the party.

“If the BJP has decided that there will be mid-term polls in December, then first it will be strangling the democratic process and stabbing Maharashtra in the back. The government has a majority. Even if a motion of confidence is held after six months, it will maintain the strength of 170,” the Sena mouthpiece said.

It added that though the three ruling parties – Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress –have different ideologies, they have come together for a common goal – the state’s development.

“The BJP can keep dreaming. First, try to win Delhi in which you ([BJP] lost and then think about Maharashtra... Chandrakant Patil is dreaming of becoming the chief minister but [Devendra] Fadnavis is not ready to leave Maharashtra, because he also thinks that he can form the government,” the editorial added.