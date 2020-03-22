e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Lack of awareness among low-income groups, daily-wage workers worst hit due to coronavirus outbreak: NGO survey

Lack of awareness among low-income groups, daily-wage workers worst hit due to coronavirus outbreak: NGO survey

mumbai Updated: Mar 22, 2020 18:08 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

A survey of 20 settlements across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar and Panvel by non-governmental organisation (NGO) Yuva has revealed that there is lack of awareness on the coronavirus pandemic among low-income groups and that misinformation is high across the groups.

“Many of the respondents we surveyed believed that the virus started from slum settlements. They also believed that consumption of non-vegetarian food is spreading the virus,” said Marina Joseph a member of Yuva.

Of the more than 800 families surveyed, 95% were daily-wage workers, who are the worst hit owing to the ongoing lockdown.

While construction labourers have no work, many are discontinuing the services of their domestic helps or cutting their wages, the survey stated. “Vendors who sell food items are among groups that are suffering the most as people are avoiding consuming of street food. With the closure of places of worship, all associated jobs have also come to an end,” the survey stated.

“With schools being closed from the past few days, midday meals have also stopped. Many children depend on midday meals to sustain themselves during the day,” Joseph added.

Yuva has as asked the Maharashtra government to set-up an assessment committee and a relief fund for daily-wage workers in the state and to issue a directive asking employers not to deduct salaries of such workers. “The funds should ensure direct transfer of money every week to low-income groups,” stated the NGO.

Yuva has also launched a campaign ‘Together We Can’ aiming to connect around more than 3,000 families in Mumbai so that citizens can help the NGO provide rice, pulses, wheat and oil worth ₹600 to such families.

top news
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, domestic flights cancelled
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, domestic flights cancelled
Covid -19 LIVE: Six locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported in Delhi
Covid -19 LIVE: Six locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported in Delhi
Lockdown in 75 coronavirus-hit districts; no trains, Metros, interstate buses till March 31
Lockdown in 75 coronavirus-hit districts; no trains, Metros, interstate buses till March 31
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But just looks at these pics
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But just looks at these pics
Coronavirus: Maruti, India’s largest carmaker, halts operations at Haryana facilities
Coronavirus: Maruti, India’s largest carmaker, halts operations at Haryana facilities
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news