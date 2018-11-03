Leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh seized on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, two arrested

Two persons were arrested after a leopard skin worth around Rs 10 lakh was seized from them in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The action was taken on Friday night on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, they said.

“A police patrol team got a tip-off that some men are coming to a hotel on the highway carrying a leopard skin. The police team kept a vigil at the hotel. When the duo arrived on their bike, police frisked them and found the hide,” a police official said.

The leopard skin and their vehicle were seized, police said adding that the duo, identified as Gajanan Desai (45) and Arjun Tayade (47), were arrested.

The police are trying to find out from where they got the leopard hide and whom they wanted to sell it.

The duo was produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody till November 6, police said.

