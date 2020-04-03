e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Level one fire in Bandra slum

Level one fire in Bandra slum

mumbai Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
A level one fire was reported in a slum settlement near Mount Mary Church in Bandra (West) on Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident, said Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The fire was reported at 12.05pm and was extinguished by 12.30pm. According to MFB, a short circuit might have led to the fire, but the exact cause of fire will be ascertained after investigation. Local Congress corporator Asif Zakaria said, “Fire Brigade and BMC reached the spot in time and brought the situation under control and avoided casualties.”

