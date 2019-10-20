Liquor worth ₹50 lakh seized in Thane district in a month

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 01:36 IST

In a month-long vigilant drive against liquor illegally smuggled into the city, the Thane district commission has seized over 3.09 lakh litres of illicit liquor worth ₹50 lakh, which the Thane district collector claimed is one of the highest seizure in the state. The district has also seized money worth ₹2.92 crore in cash with the ₹56.46 lakh seized on Friday being the highest amount.

The Thane district election commission has made special squads to keep an eye out for people carrying huge amount of unaccounted cash, liquor and drugs.

An officer said, “Till October 17, we have seized 3.09 lakh litres of liquor which is worth ₹50 lakh. A total of 59 illegal weapons and 44 cartridges were also seized since the code of conduct guidelines set in. More than 1,380 non-bailable warrants were also registered.”

