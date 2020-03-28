Living in lockdown: Sobo society bans those over 55 yrs from stepping out

mumbai

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:46 IST

A housing society in south Mumbai has instructed residents above the age of 55 years not to step out for work or to buy essentials during the coronavirus lockdown.

Additionally, anyone with international travel history between February 15 and March 15 was asked to submit health certificates from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a doctor to the society office. Those who refused to comply were denied entry in the residential complex.

These are some of the directions issued by Purab Cooperative Housing Society, Walkeshwar, in its effort to fight against the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

“This is a time to be responsible as citizens and realize that even one small mistake can prove costly for an entire residential complex,” said Nimesh Shah, society secretary. “We intend to safeguard anyone above 55 from taking any pains to step out, and for this, young members have taken the lead to help provide their daily requirements.”

Basic steps such as providing sanitisers, masks, and other essentials to cleaning staff and security have been done, and post lockdown, all vendors, workers, drivers, part-time cooks, and other domestic help were barred from entering the 50-flat complex. “We went a step further and developed temporary residential quarters for our security staff (11 persons) by converting our meter room into their resting area, and the pump room into their kitchen. All cooking facilities including gas, vegetables, and other daily supplies have been provided to them,” said Shah.

A total of 52 passes have been issued by the society to all domestic help staying in the building, and they can leave the complex (to buy essentials) only once a day.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the period during which residents can step out. “Gates are shut at 9pm sharp. They open at 5.30am for those who want to visit a nearby temple. Thereafter, gates are shut again between 1pm and 5pm. Any person stepping in or out is monitored via CCTV cameras. The society garden facility is reserved only for residents. It was open to visitors before,” said Shah. “Anyone entering the complex, including residents, undergoes thermal scanning. Temperature guns have been provided to security staff and anyone with a temperature above 37.4 degrees Celsius is denied entry and asked to get a health checkup.”

Meanwhile, cleaning efforts are also in full swing. A three-member cleaning crew, which visits the complex daily, use sodium hypochlorite disinfectant solution to clean the lift five times a day. Terraces, lobby and compound areas are mopped twice a day while the garden is cleaned three times daily.

“The only challenge we are facing is buying essentials,” said Shah. “Social distancing is not happening at an optimal level. That is the drawback. We have told all members to order online but services are not easily available yet.”