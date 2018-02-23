 Local train services disrupted on Mumbai’s central line | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Local train services disrupted on Mumbai’s central line

Slow trains and Kasara-bound trains on the main line affected on Friday afternoon

mumbai Updated: Feb 23, 2018 15:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Suburban train services on the Central Railway’s main line saw multiple disruptions on Friday afternoon.
Suburban train services on the Central Railway’s main line saw multiple disruptions on Friday afternoon.

Around 2pm, the engine of an outstation train, Suvidha Express, which was heading from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Patna, failed near Kasara railway station. The failure has not yet been fixed, and all Kasara-bound trains are terminating at Asangaon station currently.

Earlier, at 11.15am, the slow train corridor was affected owing to a technical failure at Matunga station. Trains were diverted on to the fast corridor and the failure was rectified quickly, but slow trains (both up and down) on the main line are still running 20 minutes behind schedule.

