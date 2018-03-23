Locals thrash 48-year-old thief near Mumbai

A 48-year-old thief was beaten up by some residents of a building in Vinayak Nagar, Nallasopara (East) on Tuesday, after they saw him enter an empty house.

The man, Vipin Narottoamdas Jani, a resident of Pragati Nagar, Nallasopara (East) had to be hospitalised after he was thrashed.

The residents also smeared chilli powder, turmeric and salt on his wounds.

Jani entered the flat of Vikram Jain in Jeevani Kripa Building on Tuesday afternoon and called out to check if there were any inmates, said K Kolhe, inspector, Tulinj police station. On finding no response, he decided to steal when a neighbour saw him and raised an alarm. Neighbours rushed to the spot and tied him to a pole and beat him up, said Kolhe.

They also rubbed chilli powder, turmeric and salt on his wounds rendering him unconscious. They informed the Tulinj police who hospitalised Jani.

“We have registered cases against 20 people under sections 326, 342, 13,147 and 149 of the IPC although no arrests have been made so far,” Kolhe said.

“We will also press charges against Jani as soon as he is discharged,” he said.