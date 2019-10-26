e-paper
Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Lucknow-bound Pushpak Express derails near Mumbai, none hurt

According to railway officers, a wheel of the general compartment of the train, second from rear end, derailed while the train was pulling out of the platform.

mumbai Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:15 IST
Kailash Korde
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
No passengers were hurt in the mishap that occurred around 11.30 am, said chief spokesperson of central railways Shivaji Sutar.
         

A coach of a Lucknow-bound Pushpak Express train derailed at Igatpuri railway station, about 140 km from Mumbai, on Saturday morning.

“The train was at a slow pace, when the mishap occurred,” said Sutar.

The train got delayed by over an hour due to the mishap.

Railway officials said that the derailed coach has been separated from the remaining train and the passengers have been shifted to another coach.

Pushpak Express is one of the main trains which runs between North India and Mumbai. The train is usually packed with passengers during the Diwali season.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 14:15 IST

