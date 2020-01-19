e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
'Maha bandh on Jan 24 will be peaceful'

‘Maha bandh on Jan 24 will be peaceful’

mumbai Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:41 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday over the state-wide bandh called by his party on January 24 and assured him that it would be carried out peacefully.

The bandh has been called to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the economic policies of the Centre. Ambedkar alleged that there was unrest in the country over CAA, which the Centre was trying to implement forcibly. “The country is on the path of economic bankruptcy. Due to demonetisation and GST, coupled with atmosphere of mistrust in the country, the government is not getting revenue. The economic policies of the Centre are wrong,” he said.

Following his meeting with Thackeray at Matoshree, Ambedkar also tweeted, “Met with Maharashtra CM @OfficeofUT today about the #MaharashtraBandh. As per his request, I assured him that the Bandh will be carried out peacefully & without any mishaps. But Maharashtra will remain shut on January 24 against #NRC_CAA_NPR & the economic crisis. #NRC_CAA_Protest.”

Ambedkar also appealed to political parties and social organisations to join the bandh.

