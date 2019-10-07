e-paper
Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Maha polls: 800 nominations in state declared invalid

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:23 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

After scrutiny, the Election Commission on Saturday declared 800 nominations invalid. Of the 5,543 nominations received, 4,743 have been found valid. Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations.

According to the election commission, maximum nominations (372) were found invalid in Pune district, followed by Nanded district (327), whereas the number was lowest (27) in Sindhudurg district.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have lost one official candidate each – Congress’s Ramesh Gaikwad (Aurangabad West) and NCP’s Prashant Shitole (Chinchwad). “It doesn’t mean there will be no candidate from the Opposition there, as we can extend our support to a candidate from any other opposition party. The decision is yet to be taken,” said a senior NCP leader.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the party was deliberating on the issue. “We are looking if any other leader from the party had filed nomination as an independent. The party is examining all the possible alternatives,” he said.

From Mumbai, 84 nominations in the city and 276 in the suburbs were declared invalid. Of them, five candidates from Vanchit Bahujan Agadi (BVA), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Sambhaji Brigade (SB) plan to challenge the rejection in the Bombay high court. The candidates are BSP’s Beg Nadimuddin (Dindoshi) and Laxminarayan Mekal (Wadala), VBA’s Sayyed Rizvi (Malad West), AAP’s Meraj Ahmed (Mankhurd) and SB’s Imtiyaz Shaikh (Magathane).

According to them, they had followed the procedure and produced the required documents. Ahmed said, “I had clearly asked the polling officials to check and let me know if anything was incomplete.” He is also holding a sit-in protest outside the polling authority’s office in Mankhurd. Mekal said, “The polling authorities didn’t guide me properly.”

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 00:23 IST

