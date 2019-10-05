e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Maha polls: Meet Mumbai candidate with ‘zero’ assets

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:23 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Amid candidates across prominent political parties declaring assets worth crores, Janardan (Babu) Parab, 61, an independent candidate from Charkop stands out. Reason: He has declared zero movable and immovable assets, making him the poorest candidate this election.

Parab calls himself a social worker, who has contested Assembly elections four times so far. He said that by contesting from here, he wants to underline the significance of the democratic process of elections. “The house I live in is a Mhada house that belongs to my mother. That too is a leased property so she is not the owner. We have only one bank account in my wife’s name and I have no savings,” he said. Parab hails from Sindhudurg and has completed his schooling upto Class 9.

Working as a part-time estate agent, he said he wants to solve people’s issues. “Sometimes I make some money from my work, but currently I have nothing. The only intention behind standing for these elections is to make my voice heard.”

Some of the areas where he wants to work include education, sanitation and environment. “Currently, big politicians own half the state’s educational institutes, which is in the way of equal access to quality education for all. If given a chance, I would like to change this. I also want to do something for the protection of our environment to ensure people get to breathe clean, unpolluted air,” he said.

While asked about how he would carry out his campaign with no money, he said “An autorickshaw owner helps me go from door-to-door in the neighbourhood, which will not cost me at all.”

Meanwhile, a CPI (M) candidate, Narayanan Kiddappil, from Andheri West, declared assets worth ₹7,200. The 51-year-old social worker has mentioned no income for the last annual year and has six criminal cases pending against him, four of which include of unlawful assembly.

Inputs from Steffy Thevar

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:23 IST

top news
India’s sharp takedown of Pak over Hafiz Saeed and his ‘pocket money’
India’s sharp takedown of Pak over Hafiz Saeed and his ‘pocket money’
Oct 04, 2019 22:25 IST
‘Doesn’t behove office Khan holds’: India’s acerbic response to Pak PM’s call
‘Doesn’t behove office Khan holds’: India’s acerbic response to Pak PM’s call
Oct 05, 2019 00:49 IST
Ex-PMC bank MD Joy Thomas held amid ED raids
Ex-PMC bank MD Joy Thomas held amid ED raids
Oct 04, 2019 22:58 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
Ashok Leyland declares 2-15 non-working days in October
Ashok Leyland declares 2-15 non-working days in October
Oct 04, 2019 22:40 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J&K
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J&K
Oct 04, 2019 22:24 IST
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
Oct 04, 2019 13:58 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News