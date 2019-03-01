Maharashtra budget session ends early in Mumbai to free up cops

In wake of the high alert issued in Mumbai and rest of the state owing to the Indo-Pak tension, the ongoing budget session of the state legislature was ended on Thursday to free up the 6,000 policemen deployed at and around Vidhan Bhavan.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision to end it three days before schedule was to make more policemen available for maintenance of law and order.

The state legislature also passed a resolution requesting the Centre to escalate efforts for release of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan.

The decision was taken during a meeting of business advisory committee comprising leaders from Opposition parties on Thursday morning, while Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao gave the approval in the afternoon.

Fadnavis said the decision was not because of any threat.

“Our police force is ready to tackle any emergency. During our meetings with the senior police officials, we were told that winding up the session would enable us to divert additional deployment towards law and order,” the CM said.

The government told the Opposition that as 45 of the 50 vital installations in the country are in Mumbai, it would not be appropriate to deploy 6,000 personnel at Vidhan Bhavan alone. According to a minister, another reason for the call was that congregation of VIPs at Vidhan Bhavan could make it an easy target.

Nationalist Congress Party’s group leader Jayant Patil said that it was time the government mulled over why they need such a huge force outside the legislature during the session.

In the wake of the decision, the legislative Assembly passed the state budget of ₹4.02 lakh crore and appropriation bill unanimously.

In 1992, the ongoing winter session of the state legislature was cut short after the Babri Masjid demolition and the communal riots.

After the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008, the state had to defer its winter session twice in December that year.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 00:30 IST