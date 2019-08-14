Maharashtra CET cell to intervene in plea on MBBS, BDS admissions

mumbai

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:58 IST

The state common-entrance test (CET) cell and medical education department has planned to intervene in a petition regarding undergraduate medical and dental admissions in the Bombay high court (HC) after the Supreme Court (SC) stayed the admissions on Tuesday.

The petition, which was filed by a group of students from the scheduled tribe category in the SC in July, stated that the students were deprived of quota seats as they could not produce a caste certificates in time.

The SC had stayed admissions until the objections raised by the students were cleared by a principal bench of the Bombay HC.

The state has said that it will intervene as admissions have been stalled. “Students will end up losing precious academic time. The CET cell, along with the state medical education department, will take the matter to the HC,” said Anand Rayate, commissioner, Maharashtra CET cell.

The SC, in its order, had requested a special bench and Bombay HC to look into this matter and solve it at the earliest.

The Apex Court also extended the admission deadline, to fill all remaining seats in medical and dental institutes, by September 8. The original deadline was August 18. The students usually get three days to complete their admission formalities after the announcement of an allotment list. But, this year, the process has taken over two weeks owing to confusion regarding the newly-included seats in the dental courses as well as the flood situation in the state.

The CET cell was supposed to announce an updated schedule for remaining admission rounds by August end.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:58 IST