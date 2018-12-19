Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to look into Dilip Kumar’s complaint against builder

Taking note of serious concerns raised by veteran actor Saira Banu, wife of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has decided to talk to the actors to resolve their issues related to their property involving a Mumbai-based builder. Fadnavis chose to intervene after Banu sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s help in the matter.

“I will speak to them and will try to resolve the matter,” the CM said on Tuesday.

On December 16, Banu in a tweet requested the PM for a meeting in Mumbai following the release of the builder concerned from jail.

PM Modi was in Mumbai on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone of two metro corridors.

Despite the CM’s assurance however, Banu on Tuesday insisted that PM Modi intervene in the matter.

In a fresh tweet on Tuesday, she said,”To the Hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Awaiting for appointment. I am tired of repeated assurances from CM @Dev_Fadnavis “I am Trying” Sir you are the last hope of protecting Dilip Sahab’s only house from land mafia Samir Bhojwani.”

Both the tweets were shared on Kumar’s official Twitter account — @TheDilipKumar.

Responding to the allegation, Bhojwani said,”I deny all the allegations made against me. I am landlord of the property and they are the tenants. I am also a law-abiding citizen and will follow orders of the court of law.”

Bhojwani faces allegations of usurping Kumar’s bungalow at Pali Hill area. Banu had filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against him last year. The builder was later arrested. In August 2017, the Supreme Court (SC) had ruled in favour of Kumar in another case over his property in Bandra.

