Maharashtra Covid-19 mortality rate now higher than Gujarat’s

mumbai

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:56 IST

Maharashtra’s case fatality rate (CFR) for Covid-19 infections overtook Gujarat’s on Sunday. It is now in second place in the national chart after Punjab. Maharashtra’s CFR increased to 2.7%, while Gujarat stood at 2.69%, and Punjab at 2.89%.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally reached 1,208,642 on Sunday while its death toll stood at 32,671. The state is battling to bring its CFR down at par with the national rate. A month ago on August 21, Maharashtra’s CFR stood at 3.32% and Gujarat’s at 3.43%, against the national rate of 1.89%. According to officials from the health department, a high CFR in some of the districts is leading to the high cumulative figure.

“The CFR in Mumbai is 4.6%, followed by Solapur (3.3%), Parbhani (3.2%) and Akola (3.1%), which are the districts/cities with highest rate. However, these districts have seen an improvement in the CFR in the last few weeks, as it used to be over 5% till a few weeks ago. Maharashtra’s death rate for the month of September (until now) is around 1.94%, and we hope to bring it down further in the next few weeks,” said an official of the health department.

Another official, however, said that the weaker health infrastructure in some of the districts and a lackluster approach of the machinery in tracing high- and low-risk contacts have proved to be impediments in the treatment of critical patients. The official said that the state government’s My Family My Responsibility campaign launched last week will help state authorities identify patients with comorbidities and help bring them to health facilities fast.

“The state government has failed to address the issues of weak infrastructure over the last six months of the outbreak. We are still struggling with the shortage of oxygen, medicines, besides the failure of tracking vulnerable people. There is no proper monitoring of the people who have come into the contact with infected patients,” said Dr Avinasht Bhondwe, Maharashtra president of Indian Medical Association.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that the high rate of testing in Maharashtra is one of the reasons the high mortality rate has come to light. “Our number of tests per million is much higher than Gujarat’s and the rest of the country. We have been maintaining transparency in every aspect. Our weekly CFR has been ranging between 1.75 and 1.94% over the last few weeks. With concentrated efforts, we will be able to bring the overall rate down,” he said.