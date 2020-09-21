e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra teachers request education department for Covid-19 insurance

Maharashtra teachers request education department for Covid-19 insurance

Around 3.5 lakh teachers across Maharashtra were engaged in Covid-related duties between April and August

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:34 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Teachers have been asked to report to work as needed by principals from time to time.
Teachers have been asked to report to work as needed by principals from time to time. (Representational Photo/AFP)
         

Teachers’ bodies in Maharashtra have requested the education department to provide insurance cover for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after several teachers were found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.

In a letter addressed to the state education department, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliated teachers’ cell requested the government to include Covid-19 under its insurance cover.

“Teachers and non-teaching staff of aided schools across the state are entitled to an insurance cover for treatments of various ailments. With Covid-19 spreading rapidly and several teachers and school employees being affected by it, it will be helpful if their medical bills can be covered under the insurance,” said Anil Bornare, coordinator, BJP teachers’ cell.

Around 3.5 lakh teachers across Maharashtra were engaged in Covid-related duties between April and August.

“There have been a few cases of teachers not being able to pay their hospital bills because of the prohibitive costs. A provision needs to be in place to help them,” said a teacher from Ahmednagar.

Education department officials said the government is empowered to take policy decisions.

“These are policy decisions, which require approval from the government. We cannot comment on it,” said an official.

Teachers have been asked to report to work as needed by principals from time to time.

However, teachers suffering from diabetes, heart conditions and those who are above 50 years have been exempted from reporting to work in person.

