Maharashtra DGP appointed as CISF chief

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:30 IST

Maharashtra director-general of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, has been appointed as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) chief by the central government, on Wednesday.

The state government too has given its consent.

Jaiswal, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1985 batch, was appointed DGP in February 2019, after the proposal of an extension of two years to the then DGP Dattatrey Padsalgikar was denied by the ministry of home affairs. Jaiswal was elevated to the post of DGP from the post of Mumbai Police commissioner.

However, Jaiswal was reportedly unhappy with the state government on various issues, including its transfer policy. He had opposed the transfer of the IPS officers before completion of two years of the tenure, as per the provisions in the Act. He will retire from the service on September 30, 2022.

“The appointment committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of the ministry of home affairs for appointment of Shri SK Jaiswal to the post of Director General of CISF....” the order issued by the department of personnel and training has stated.

Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary, home, said, “He had applied for the central deputation and the state government had given consent about a month-and-a-half ago. The decision about relieving him from the incumbent responsibility will be taken soon, but I do not think Jaiswal will have to wait till the appointment of the new officer in his place. The appointment of the new DGP will be done as per the Supreme Court (SC) rulings in the Prakash Singh case and we will set the procedure accordingly.”

“As per the Supreme Court order in Prakash Singh case, the home department sends a list of officers who have completed 30 years of their service to the UPSC in a sequence of their seniority. The UPSC sends us back three names to choose, one from each panel. It is the discretion of the chief minister and home minister of handpicking one of them,” said an official from Mantralaya requesting anonymity.

According to the officials from the home department, Sanjay Pandey (1986 batch IPS officers), Hemant Nagrale (1987 batch), Param Bir Singh, Rashmi Shukla, Rajnish Seth (all 1988 batch) are the top contenders for the post.

Bipin Bihari and Surendra Pandey (both 1987 batch) have been out of the race as they will be retiring in January and February respectively.