Maharashtra farmers protest march live updates: On Day two, thousands converge at Azad Maidan

Thousands of farmers under the aegis of Lok Sangharsh Morcha on Thursday marched towards Azad Maidan in Mumbai to press for their demands, which include farm loan waiver and land ownership.

More than 10, 000 farmers from across Maharashtra, beginning their march on Wednesday, are scheduled to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later in the evening. They are also likely to take up the issue of the implementation of Forests Rights Act with the Chief Minister.

Farmers, who are struggling to cope with the agrarian crisis and natural calamities, are demanding a proper implementation of the loan waiver package announced by Fadnavis in 2017, the implementation of recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission, land rights for farmers and also compensation for farm labourers.

Here are the live updates:

11:20 am IST Farmers reach Azad Maidan after 13-hour walk Protesting farmers have reached Azad Maidan after walking 13 hours over two days from Thane to Mumbai.





11: am IST Protesters at CST Protesters reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station





10:36 am IST Delegation to meet CM Fadnavis A thirty-member delegation of farmers-tribals will be meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to put forth their demands.





10:31 am IST AAP supporters join farmers march Apart from farmers, Aam Aadmi Party supporters and some Mumbai based social groups are participating in the march.





10: 22 am IST Farmers reach JJ flyover The protesting farmers have reached the J J flyover .



