Maharashtra government relaxes minimum age required for admissions to schools by 15 days

The state education department recently allowed schools to provide an age relaxation of up to 15 days for admissions to pre-primary and primary sections. This will be applicable from the next academic year, as most schools conclude their admissions in June.

According to the current norms, a child needs to be three years old by September 30 of that particular year to be eligible for admissions to pre-primary, and six years old for Class 1.

The recently-released government resolution (GR), however, allows principals to give a maximum relaxation of 15 days to students to fulfil the minimum age requirement.

“There were several requests demanding a relaxation in the age. A decision has thus been taken to allow the same at the discretion of the school principals,” stated the GR.

Uday Nare from Hansraj Morarji Public school said, “The government needs to set the age requirement up to June as that is when schools begin the new academic years.”

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 01:25 IST