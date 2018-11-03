Maharashtra government to hand over land to BMC for new dumpyard at Ambernath

The Maharashtra government will hand over 38.85 hectares to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to set up a new dumping ground in Ambernath. On Friday, it informed the Bombay high court (HC) that 12.14 hectares in Karavali village, in Ambernath, will be handed over within three months and the remainder 26.71 hectares will be transferred within a year.

A division bench of justices Abhay Oka and Mahesh Sonak was hearing submissions by the state in public interest litigations seeking the relocation of garbage disposal and solid waste management locations in Mumbai. In February, the bench had noted that only one dumping ground (in Kanjurmarg) has the capacity to process 3,000 metric tonnes of garbage a day. Mumbai produces more than 7,000 metric tonnes of garbage daily. Dumping grounds in Mulund and Deonar were ordered shut in 2016, after the HC observed that they had reached saturation points.

Advocate Ram Apte, appearing for the state, said that following the HC’s direction, 38.85 hectares had been identified in Ambernath’s Karavali village, for a new dumping ground. Parts of this land are encumbered by encroachments or private ownership, but would be handed over to the BMC in a year. A 30-acre open area has already been carved out and will be handed over to BMC within three months. Apte further submitted that the state had approached the central government to approve a proposal to restart the dumping ground at Mulund.

The court accepted the submissions by the state and also took on record the BMC’s statement that dumping continues at the Deonar dumping ground in light of an extension granted by the HC. It also directed the BMC to submit when the Deonar dumping ground would be shut down.

