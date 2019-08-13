Maharashtra government to implement Centre's scheme for skill development in

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:47 IST

The Maharashtra government has decided to implement the Centre’s Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project in the state. The objective of the scheme is to improve skill-training provided through industrial training institutes (ITIs) and apprenticeships. The decision was taken in the state ministerial council meeting on Tuesday.

Over 90 ITIs and 10 industrial clusters are likely to benefit from the move. The state will get around ₹226 crore funding from the Centre for the project.

STRIVE falls under the programme for results (P4R) based category of the World Bank that ensures outcome-based funding. The project aims at creating awareness through industry clusters and geographical chambers that address challenges of involvement of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“With changing technology, we want to upgrade the training program at ITIs across the state, based on the needs of industries. The project will help us achieve this target,” said a government official from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Maharashtra has a total of 967 ITIs, of which 417 are government-run and 550 are private institutions.

“Across the country, a total of 500 ITIs are likely to be selected under the project. In Maharashtra, 81 government-run, 10 private and 10 industrial clusters will be selected under the scheme,” said an official from the state skill development and entrepreneurship department.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 23:47 IST