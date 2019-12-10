‘Maharashtra stood second in wildlife crimes in India in 2018’

mumbai

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:12 IST

West Bengal followed by Maharashtra recorded the most cases of wildlife crime in 2018, according to the Union environment ministry. This information is based on data collated by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) from various state forest and police departments. Minister of state (environment) Babul Supriyo tabled the information before Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha while answering two separate questions on December 6.

Of 388 cases of wildlife crime recorded across India last year, West Bengal recorded 55 while 50 were in Maharashtra. While elephants, leopards and tigers were at risk in West Bengal, WCCB’s data showed that the bulk of the cases in Maharashtra were of poaching leopards, tigers, sloth bears, and wild pigs. This is the highest number of wildlife crimes reported in Maharashtra since 2016.

“Wildlife crime related to leopards has been more owing to a population increase across states like Maharashtra as well as their close proximity to human-dominated landscape in search of food,” said M Maranko, regional deputy director (west), WCCB. “Villagers living on the fringes of forest patches are setting up wire snares to trap animals like wild boars, deer and rabbits for bush meat. However, big cats are being caught in these traps.”

Other states that reported a high number of cases included Assam (42), Uttar Pradesh (35), Tamil Nadu (32), and Madhya Pradesh (29).

MS Negi, additional director general of forest (wildlife), ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC), said the high numbers indicate better law enforcement in West Bengal and Maharashtra, with regard to wildlife crime. “Cases are high in these two states as they act as zones from where wildlife parts are intended to be transported out of the country with Mumbai and Kolkata acting as transit hubs. However, strict vigilance and coordination between the state’s forest departments, WCCB, and at times even the Interpol has ensured cross border trade is stopped and speedy prosecution of poachers is done to curb illegal trade,” said Negi.

The ministry also listed efforts taken by Maharashtra government to ensure wildlife crime is curtailed. “Most crimes in Maharashtra are related to snaring (using wires) or electrocution. Both issues have been addressed through specific measures. We also have a dedicated wildlife cyber cell where inter-state cases of poaching have been tracked down and nexus busted,” said Nitin Kakodkar, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Maharashtra. Similar information on West Bengal was not supplied.

The Maharashtra forest department along with WCCB on Tuesday will meet with various agencies such as the customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Railway Protection Force etc. for its fourth inter-agency coordination meeting to strengthen wildlife law enforcement. “For the first time we have called upon municipal commissioners of various civic bodies to flag off cases wherein scheduled birds are being sold at pet shops and also ensure their licenses are cancelled,” said Marnako. The meeting will be held in Nagpur.