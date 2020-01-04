Mahim double murder: Court rejects bail plea of accused

mumbai

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:55 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) rejected the bail application of a woman accused of planning the murder of her lover’s wife and daughter in January 2019 at the family’s Mahim home.

The woman pleaded that she had no role to play nor was she present at the scene of the crime. However, the police submitted proof of her footprints at the crime scene, based on which, the HC held her complicit in

the crime and rejected her bail plea. According to the police’s charge sheet, the accused, Ilyas Sayyed had an extramarital affair with Amrin Sayyed. Sayyed’s wife Tehsin had opposed the relationship, said the charge sheet.

The bench of justice SK Shinde while hearing Amrin’s bail plea was informed that she was falsely implicated in the murders of Tehsin and her daughter Alia, and hence should be granted bail.

According to the charge sheet, Ilyas killed Tehsin and three-year-old Alia by slitting their throats and left home around 9 am on January 31, 2019. Amrin then reached the house around 11am and set fire to the house using cooking oil so that both the bodies would be charred and the evidence of the murders would be destroyed. She also allegedly tried to make the murders seem like suicide by sending a message from Tehsin’s phone to Ilyas, saying that the victim and her daughter were “leaving him for ever”.

While opposing the bail application, additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde submitted that the evidence of Amrin’s footprints in the flat showed that she had been in the house and had connived the murders with Ilyas. As her complicity in the murders was clear, the application should be rejected.

After hearing the submissions and going through other evidences, HC said, “The CCTV footage, report of the Fingerprint Bureau and the call records, prima-facie discloses the applicant’s complicity in the offence. The offence is punishable with life or death. In view of the evidence, the bail application is rejected.”