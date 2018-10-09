Malavika’s Mumbaistan: A royal visit?

Did we ever tell you about the time when we were present at the Oberoi’s sumptuous Regal Room in Nariman Point, filled wall to wall with India Inc’s creamiest layer while from the podium, the world’s richest man (by a long shot) and most celebrated business leader, Bill Gates, talked up his big new gizmo –the ill-fated tablet — much like your garden variety traveling salesman? The assembled Masters of the Universe had looked puzzled. After all, they were expecting the visionary statesman and philanthropist to deliver a sermon on the planet’s big issues, not the salient features of his latest product, but were too in awe to show it. It certainly taught everyone a valuable lesson. When it comes to marketing your goods, no one, not even a mega-billionaire, is above a basic sales pitch. Of course, IT Titans have come a long way since, and the 42-year-old CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, the American computer programmer and Internet entrepreneur who co-founded the colossal microblogging platform, seems to be another kettle of fish altogether (he walks to work, practices yoga , modelled in his youth and is as new-age as they come).

So, a lot is expected of the man during his first trip to India next month. To begin with, everyone wants to meet the man whose influence in the upcoming elections in India and America cannot be overestimated. There will undoubtedly be high-profile meetings lined up with heads of state, the usual suspects from Bollywood, and the much resultant flutter on Twitter. Also, save the date invites have gone out to a chosen few across the country to meet Dorsey at a more private reception to be held at Delhi’s Imperial Hotel, in a wing quite appropriately called the Royal Ballroom. After all, with Twitter being one of the biggest ideas to come out of Silicon Valley, and with Dorsey as its pope, everyone would want to kiss the Holy Ring.

True Lies

A policy wonk and political commentator known to possess the most famous silver mane in the Capital’s corridors of power recently called out on social media one of those longstanding odious Indian practices — the seeking of free advice — and received much commendation for doing so. “A retired diplomat who’s been around the world wants me to meet his son-in-law who is a big shot at a very wealthy global bank and offer Gyan on India. I asked, ‘how much do they pay?’ He’s shocked: ‘Oh, you have a consultancy fee?!’” the suave Hyderabadi had noted, ending with: “Seriously? Even my barber charges for a haircut!” The responses flew in fast and hard, with no splitting of hairs. “And will the banker prescribe others take a haircut?” said one. “We are like that only. We think advice among friends is always for free only,” went another. And, “Well done! I did the same with another banker type, never heard from the chap again!” As they say, there’s no such thing as a free haircut any more.

Tweet Talk

“It is shocking that a banker handpicked by legendary KV Kamath as his successor in ICICI Bank is facing needle of suspicion of crime & corruption. Chanda Kochhar & her husband & Videocon what a lethal combination.”

-Tweeted by Member of Parliament,

Amar Singh

Guess Who Came to Dinner

Suhel Seth and Brazilian football icon Pele in New Delhi.

He’s a certified legend and also a celebrated humanitarian, and word comes in that when the mononymous Brazilian football icon, Pele, who was in Delhi as one of the marquee names at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, dropped in at the Taj Palace’s Spicy Duck for a small sitdown dinner hosted by Suhel Seth last week, big things happened. “Pele was magical,” said Seth, when we spoke yesterday. “For starters, this man is as humble as they can be and he’s just set up the Pele Foundation focused on children’s welfare which I am going to help him with in India.” The soiree, which took place at the restaurant’s PDR, saw guests utterly charmed by the international superstar, and offering all their support to the venture in India, said Seth, adding, “And the next day, when I met him at the summit, he was quite amazing. He told me he wished he was as brave as me in drumming up support for his venture. ‘I’m quite shy’ he told me.” How did you respond, we asked the bouncing bon vivant. “I replied that when it comes to good causes, never shy away,” said Seth, known for his booming voice and popular soundbytes on prime time shows. And what did Pele say to that, we asked Seth. “Ha, this is the best part,” he chuckled. “He said, ‘Keep the ball rolling’”.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 00:35 IST