Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Her Keys to The Kingdom

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:43 IST

Word comes in that Mumbai-based technology entrepreneur, Devita Saraf, is on a short sabbatical away at Harvard Business School, in Cambridge. Saraf is an alum of HBS, where she got her MBA, and features amongst other prominent Indian alumni of the Ivy league university like Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Rahul Bajaj. Saraf had shared a classroom earlier this week with a special guest. “Hangin’ (not Fallin’) with Alicia Keys in class,” posted Saraf, from a classroom at the Harvard’s McArthur Hall building. The popular singer-songwriter Keys, along with husband Swizz Beats, was invited to HBS to present a paper on their lives, which was made into a case study for students. “At Harvard. Being used as a case study for success. As a kid, I would’ve never imagined this!! Everything is possible!! If we can do it, you can do it better,” shared the 15-time Grammy Award winner on social media after the lecture.

TRUELIES:

This designer is certainly creating a storm in a tea cup with his aggro. The portly gent, one half of a well-established label, found himself at the centre of not one, but two recent skirmishes, both avoidable. The first is said to have occurred when he overstepped his welcome at a recent high-profile Capital bash. “As is usual, the party was visited by the cops, concerned about the music and late hour, and this gentleman took it upon himself to deal with them. But when it was found that he was creating more damage than good by his insolence, the hostess requested him to desist from his efforts, at which he flew into a rage and a few angry words between them ensued,” says a source. “Next thing you know, he has stormed out after spewing choice expletives at his hosts; but that was not all: he followed it up by sending a nasty note, delivering all kinds of allegations and insults that were libellous and false.”

According to sources, the gent also got into an ugly fracas with a leading member of Delhi society, who is described as a “thorough gentleman” by his friends. “He was invited to the grand opening of his newly decorated mansion, and he systematically lit into everything he saw, calling it vulgar, nouvea riche and hideous,” say sources.

What’s to be done about this bad boy behaviour? “Everyone knows he’s unwell and gets totally unstable after imbibing substances. So besides giving him a wide berth, no one really knows what to do any more,” says a Capital source.

Tweet Talk:

America. I don’t know who you think you are with these seedless grapes and watermelons. Part of character building is biting down on a seed, and committing to chewing it, until it’s gone, ignoring your most powerful sense...persevering. This is just raising a doomed generation.

— Stand-up comedian Vir Das

The Master’s Class

Chef Rahul Akerkar.

He’s pretty much the person who introduced Mumbai to the concept of the laid back gourmet Sunday brunch with his buffet table at Indigo at Colaba choc-a-bloc with an epicure’s delights, from smoked salmon to asparagus and artichokes. And now, word comes in that chef Rahul Akerkar, head chef at his newly opened Qualia, will be sharing some of his trade secrets with foodies over the weekend. To be hosted this Sunday at the Foodhall Cookery Studio, fast becoming a destination for epicures across the city, Akerkar is slated to deliver a Master Class in how to “turn fine foods like caviar, truffle, rare meats, all available at Foodhall, into more than just occasional indulgences”.

“It is designed to be an educational walk-through which will show attendees how to incorporate these ingredients into their everyday cooking and familiarise them with their health benefits,” says a spokesperson for the group.

The Foodhall Cookery Studio is just one more instance of the city’s ever-burgeoning food universe, an experimental state-of-the-art kitchen, where cooking classes and workshops are held, and where amateurs, housewives and enthusiasts can hone their skills. Gauri Devidayal’s Magazine Street Kitchen is another example of this growing trend. Of course, not everyone is a fan of this DIY movement though. There are still those who’d rather visit a restaurant or dial up a meal delivered to their home, through one of the many apps on offer.

As one of the city’s ladies who lunch was recently overheard saying, “I hate going into the kitchen and finding nothing there except ingredients.”

You can bet she will not be attending Akerkar’s workshop for sure.